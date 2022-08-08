Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 8, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMC) officials on Friday, has decided to carry out 'gene sequencing' of the infected to study the new variant of COVID-19.
- It has been decided to increase the retirement age of the cardiologist at Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre from 60 years to 63-65 years.
- Dr. Govinda KC has put forward 6 points of demand to increase the capacity of government hospitals, if not fulfilled, announcement of hunger strike from August 12.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 556 new cases. There are 5,659 active cases at present and 433 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- 25 thousand monkeypox infection have been identified in 80 different countries including India, Nepal is also at risk.
- Dengue infection has been increasing in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, 40 people were found infected.