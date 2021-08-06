Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 6, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 3,007 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths on August 5; 73 persons died due to COVID-19 in one week in Province 1; Health Ministry has projected COVID-19 infections will gradually decline after August 16

Government set to mark ‘Vaccine Week’ from August 9-16; Health Ministry to conduct ‘mask campaign’ from August 7-13; Gulmi has started ‘Where is your mask?’ campaign to raise awareness about wearing mask in public

Drive to administer second dose of Vero Cell vaccine to begin from August 6 across the country

Half of 1.6 million doses of Japan-gifted AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive in Kathmandu on August 7 and 8