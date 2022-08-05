Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 5, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Food Technology and Quality Control Department to take legal action against 115 manufacturing companies for producing inedible items contrary to the Food Act, 2023 (1967).
  • The Ayurveda Medical Council to take legal action against unregistered Ayurveda experts/doctors in Nepal.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 760 new cases. There are 5,602 active cases at present and 324 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Monkeypox infection has been increasing worldwide with 890 cases in Canada and 9 cases in New Delhi by Wednesday.
  • The crowd in the hospital have been increasing due to severe fever caused by Adeno virus.
  • Dengue infection has been confirmed in 69 people in the last one month in Lalitpur.

