Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 5, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Food Technology and Quality Control Department to take legal action against 115 manufacturing companies for producing inedible items contrary to the Food Act, 2023 (1967).
- The Ayurveda Medical Council to take legal action against unregistered Ayurveda experts/doctors in Nepal.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 760 new cases. There are 5,602 active cases at present and 324 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Monkeypox infection has been increasing worldwide with 890 cases in Canada and 9 cases in New Delhi by Wednesday.
- The crowd in the hospital have been increasing due to severe fever caused by Adeno virus.
- Dengue infection has been confirmed in 69 people in the last one month in Lalitpur.