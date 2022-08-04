Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 4, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal has been included in the list of countries that have achieved coverage above 70% in the vaccination program against COVID-19.
- The Environment Department has issued a public notice to ban thin plastic bags with a thickness less than 40 microns from Bhadra 1st, due to its serious impact on the environment and public health.
- Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be conducted in five places in Lalitpur from 15th of Shrawan till 14th of Bhadra.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 915 new cases. There are 5,433 active cases at present and 301 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Dengue patients have started increasing in Makawanpur district along with the COVID-19 infection.
- Rapti Rural Municipality has decided to close schools for 7 days due to the increase in the number of viral fever infections in the schools.