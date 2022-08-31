Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 31, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Organizations have demanded to amend the Nepal Health Research Council Act 2047 to make it more inclusive.
- The Medical Education Commission has determined the seats for educational institutions that have been upgraded to the Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT).
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 257 new cases. There are 3,146 active cases at present and 232 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Due to an increase in dengue infections, Shukraraj Tropical and Communicable Disease Hospital have experienced shortage of beds for emergency patients; forced to treat multiple patients in one bed, some are being treated on a chair.