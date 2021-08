EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,902 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths on August 30; COVID-19 infection seen in 19 per cent of children below the age of 20 in Karnali Province

• Vaccination against COVID-19 has showed a positive impact in Nepal with 68.6 per cent of samples showing development of antibodies

• 2 more foreign companies have applied to approval to hold third-phase trials in Nepal for COVID-19 vaccines