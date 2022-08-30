Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 30, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Shankharapur municipality, in Kathmandu, has started providing free health services to its residents at Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital in Shankhu.

• With the spread of 'Tomato Flu' in India recently, experts have warned that the risk of infection has increased in Nepal as well.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 226 new cases. There are 3,235 active cases at present and 223 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• Dengue infection has currently spread in 70 districts with 2,539 infections in the country since last Poush; most cases are seen in Lalitpur, Rupandehi, and Kathmandu.