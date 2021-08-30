Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 30, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on August 29; 66 have died of COVID-19 in Gandaki Province in the last 10 days; 20 districts including Kathmandu Valley in COVID-19 risk red zone; upto 90 per cent antibodies have formed in people who’ve taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 80 per cent in those who’ve taken one dose
- Nepal trying to bring Pfizer vaccine but is facing problem of storage as vaccine needs to be stored below minus-70 degrees Celsius for which Nepal does not have the facility as of now
- Nepal will wait for WHO directives before taking any decision on the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines
- Health Ministry has started preparations to create a national strategic reserve of human resources, medical gears and oxygen to face a possible third COVID-19 wave; health experts say preparations should not be limited to hoarding medicines and equipment
- US intelligence still divided over the origins of coronavirus that causes COVID-19
- 2 die in Japan after receiving second dose from tainted batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine; on August 26 Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine after contamination found in unused vials believed to be metallic particles
- Royal Bengal Tiger of Bardiya National Park at risk of COVID-19 infection