Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 3, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Former Health Minister, Dr. Surendra Yadav, has demanded for the amendment of the Medical Education Act stating that the Act has brought the health institutions in disrepair.

• Chief Minister of Province 1, Rajendra Kumar Rai, has been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19.

RECURRING THEME(S)

•COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 814 new cases. There are 5,144 active cases at present and 299 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• Adeno virus infection is common among the children aged 6 months to 5 years old. By the time children reach the age of 10, they will be infected at least once.