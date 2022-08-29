Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 29, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- A study conducted by Pfizer company has showed that the Pfizer vaccine was 73% effective in children between 6 months to 5 years of age.
- The Nursing Council of Nepal no more requires a registration exam for specialist nurses.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 202 new cases. There are 3,313 active cases at present and 462 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Kathmandu metropolis to provide Rs. 5,000 per month to kidney, cancer, and spinal cord paralysis patients.
- In the last two months, dengue infection has been confirmed in 1,410 people in the valley alone, with 858 infections in Lalitpur, 532 in Kathmandu and 20 in Bhaktapur.