Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 27, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 2,052 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on August 26; Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital’s COVID-19 ward overrun with infected patients; Nepal in second place after Sri Lanka among South Asian nations reporting a high rate of COVID-19 infections, 100 persons in every 1,000,000 testing positive everyday; masks used by COVID-19 person if not disposed of properly has a high risk of spreading the virus
- Nepal gives permission for third phase clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine — SARS-CoV-2 mRNA — developed by China
- UK has given 130,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Nepal
- Heath experts fear immunization centers are becoming COVID-19 hotspots
- Bajura children suffering from malnutrition due to COVID-19 outbreak
- Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade after 6 months, say Britain’s researchers