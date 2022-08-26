Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 26, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Dr. Bhagwan Koirala to open a multi-specialized children's hospital in Kathmandu with a satellite center in each province.
  • Kathmandu metropolis has requested the details of kidney transplant patients, dialysis patients, cancer patients, and patients with spinal cord paralysis, to pay for their medical expenses.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 444 new cases. There are 4,199 active cases at present and 307 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Dengue infection is spreading rapidly in Kathmandu Valley with more than 50 people being diagnosed every day.

