Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 26, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Dr. Bhagwan Koirala to open a multi-specialized children's hospital in Kathmandu with a satellite center in each province.
- Kathmandu metropolis has requested the details of kidney transplant patients, dialysis patients, cancer patients, and patients with spinal cord paralysis, to pay for their medical expenses.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 444 new cases. There are 4,199 active cases at present and 307 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Dengue infection is spreading rapidly in Kathmandu Valley with more than 50 people being diagnosed every day.