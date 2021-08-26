Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 26, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

•Nepal reported 1,862 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths on August 25; critically ill COVID-19 patients on the rise in Kanchanpur, number of positive cases also soaring; ICU beds allocated for COVID-19 patients in Kathmandu’s big hospitals are filling up rapidly since last week

• Sexual minorities finding it difficult to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they do not have citizenship certificate

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Cases of violence and rape against women and children have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, 8,669 women and kids disappeared since the beginning of pandemic, no data yet on missing 4,346