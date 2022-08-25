Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 25, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • General Medicine (H.A) program will be started in Achham district from this year for the first time in Mangalsen Municipality.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 487 new cases. There are 4,298 active cases at present and 164 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Dengue infection has increased in different parts of the country; 2,180 people have been diagnosed with dengue since last Poush.
  • Doctors working at the Bir Hospital have demanded for action against those who attacked Dr. Karan Shah of Karnali Institute of Health Sciences, Jumla.

