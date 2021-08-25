Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 25, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on August 24; influenza cases on the rise in Nepal, health experts say this is concerning during COVID-19 pandemic as there are chances of misdiagnosis, negligence leading to delayed treatment, even death; Health Ministry says infection rate has been decreasing in last 15 days, confirmed in 19 per cent of those tested, a drop of 3 per cent
- Health Ministry has warned that if COVID-19 infection continues at the same rate, there will be need to impose stricter restrictions; prohibitory orders with few changes extended in Kathmandu Valley till September 1, extended till August 31 in Surkhet
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval of US Food and Drug Administration