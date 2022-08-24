Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 24, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • The government to provide incentive to employees deployed to control bird flu, they will receive 100% of their monthly remuneration.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 634 new cases. There are 4,221 active cases at present and 417 have recovered in last 24 hours.

  • The Nepal Doctors Association has demanded to submit the case of Dr. Karan Shah, a doctor who was assaulted at the Karnali Institute of Health Sciences, Jumla, to the court and imprison the perpetrator.

