Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 24, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The government to provide incentive to employees deployed to control bird flu, they will receive 100% of their monthly remuneration.
Recurring Theme(s):
-
COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 634 new cases. There are 4,221 active cases at present and 417 have recovered in last 24 hours.
-
The Nepal Doctors Association has demanded to submit the case of Dr. Karan Shah, a doctor who was assaulted at the Karnali Institute of Health Sciences, Jumla, to the court and imprison the perpetrator.