Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 24, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on August 23; 22 districts of country in the red zone as of August 22; COVID-19 cases increasing in Banke, the hotspot during second wave; chance of fully vaccinated people getting infected rising in Nepal due to carelessness of people, point out health experts

• Coverage rate of vaccines against other infectious diseases dropped in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic pointing to serious long-term health consequences for children

• COVID-19 positive Morang residents opting for home isolation without doctors’ consultation leading to their worsening health, most times ending in deaths; doctors urge the infected to visit hospitals on time; serious COVID-19-recovered suffering from health issues like hair loss, diabetes, heart and nervous system related diseases

• Nepali Hindus mark Janai Purnima with much fervor amidst COVID-19 pandemic despite government urging all to mark festivals symbolically; health experts urge caution as festival crowding could lead to surge in coronavirus cases

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Auditor General has pointed to irregularities in budget allocated for management of COVID-19; Gandaki Province has not used healthcare materials worth millions of rupees procured for COVID-19 management