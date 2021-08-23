Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 23, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on August 22; Sudurpaschim, Karnali Provinces seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases; COVID-19 confirmed in 15 per cent of samples tested in Sudurpaschim Province; Kathmandu Valley administrations to decide on extension of prohibitory orders on August 23 after analyzing increasing rate of COVID-19 infections
- Auditor General has questioned the move to grant Omni Group the contract to procure healthcare materials for treatment and containment of COVID-19 pandemic, has said making agreements for procurement of healthcare materials with people not responsible for the same is against the law
- Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund set up in March 2020 remains unused
- ‘Smart lockdown’: No one knows what it is, and how it can or is to be implemented
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Nearly 2,000,000 Antigen Test kits provided by different nations about to go to waste as they remain unused