Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 22, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The number of COVID-19 related deaths around the world has decreased by almost 6%.
- Country's first 'Human Milk Bank' has been inaugurated on Friday.
- Second phase of vaccination among children above 5 years to below 12 years of age has started from Sunday.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 286 new cases. There are 4,348 active cases at present and 479 have recovered in last 24 hours. 16 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the district prison of Baitadi, 4 cases were confirmed on Wednesday and 12 on Thursday.
- Oxygenator, that is essential during cardiac surgery, has not yet arrived at the Shaheed Gangalal National Heart Center.