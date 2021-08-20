Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 20, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 2,321 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more fatalities on August 19; no detailed study in Nepal on mental health problems post-COVID pandemic, 1 in 10 persons visiting hospitals facing some kind of health issue; District Administration Office of Rukum West has suspended all except emergency services as one staffer has tested positive for COVID-19; Jumla has stopped all kinds of religious melas to curb the spread of COVID-19; Kathmandu administration asks citizens to mark religious festivals without making a crowd, and in a symbolic manner

8 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine arrived in Kathmandu from China on August 19, remaining 8 million to arrive on same day; remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by Japan under COVAX program to arrive by August 21-23

Government has formed a high-level committee under State Minister for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha for the management and control of COVID-19 pandemic

Community schools in Kalikot have resumed in-person classes from August 19