Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 2, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Government is to provide free treatment for COVID-19 in 17 different hospitals across the country. African Swine Flu infection has been detected in the pigs of Kavrepalanchowk district. Humans are not at risk as this infection does not transmit to humans.
- The school nurse program is being implemented in the current financial year; nurses will be appointed in 232 schools of 25 local levels of the country.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 895 new cases. There are 4,934 active cases at present and 264 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- New dengue infections have been found in two municipalities of Lalitpur district. So far, 31 people in the district are infected with dengue.