Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 19, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The age limit for teaching medical education has been decided to be 70 years, applicable after five years from now.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 542 new cases. There are 5,265 active cases at present and 421 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- The connection work of 10 dialysis machines received by Rapti Academy of Health Science in Dang has started.
- Members of the house of representatives have expressed concern over the issue of waste management in Kathmandu valley and sought prompt response from the government to address it.
- The parliamentary monitoring team has concluded to operate Geta Medical College of Kailali as a medical university.