Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 19, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths on August 18; Biratnagar hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients; Surkhet District Land Revenue Office suspends all but essential services for 2 weeks starting August 18 as staff contract COVID-19
People made to pay exorbitant prices (17 times the ceiling price) for drug used to treat critical cases of COVID-19
RECURRING THEME(S)
- COVID-19 Crisis Management Center has approved working procedure of smart lockdown