Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 18, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • An amendment to the bill related to prisons has been made by adding the provision for a separate hospital or a health center inside the prison.
  • A meeting of chief district officers and local level representatives of Kathmandu, Nuwakot, and Dhading reached a four-point agreement to end the ongoing deadlock over waste management on Wednesday.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 852 new cases. There are 5,462 active cases at present and 328 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • The first meeting of the Health Insurance Problem Solving Task Force held on Wednesday; presented a strategic plan to make the health insurance program successful.

