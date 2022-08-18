Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 18, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- An amendment to the bill related to prisons has been made by adding the provision for a separate hospital or a health center inside the prison.
- A meeting of chief district officers and local level representatives of Kathmandu, Nuwakot, and Dhading reached a four-point agreement to end the ongoing deadlock over waste management on Wednesday.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 852 new cases. There are 5,462 active cases at present and 328 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- The first meeting of the Health Insurance Problem Solving Task Force held on Wednesday; presented a strategic plan to make the health insurance program successful.