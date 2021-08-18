Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 18, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 2,456 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths on August 17; number of COVID-19 cases in Gandaki Province has tripled this year as compared to last; more than 600 active COVID-19 cases in Panchthar; COVID-19 infection has decreased in Parsa, 21 active cases currently
- COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee instructs district administrations to impose smart lockdowns from August 17
- Government has taken initiative to set up a lab to produce COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal
- New (Gongabu) Bus Park launches digital ticketing service before Dashain to avoid crowding at counters, mitigate COVID-19 transmission
- Addition of unvaccinated inmates in already overcrowded jails raises risk of COVID-19 spread