Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 17, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Province 1 has approved the specialist physician incentive allowance to further motivate the specialist doctors working in government hospitals within the province.
- The Medical Education Commission to set an annual monitoring fee for educational institutions providing medical education.
- The risk of rabies infection in humans and animals is increasing in Kavrepalanchowk district.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 848 new cases. There are 5,259 active cases at present and 526 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Many people have been suffering from dengue infection; it is suggested to visit a doctor when complications arise.
- 21-year-old women from Bajura, who was receiving treatment for a critical heart problem, was taken back home due to financial issues. She made an appeal for financial assistance.