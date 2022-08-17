Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 17, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Province 1 has approved the specialist physician incentive allowance to further motivate the specialist doctors working in government hospitals within the province.
  • The Medical Education Commission to set an annual monitoring fee for educational institutions providing medical education.
  • The risk of rabies infection in humans and animals is increasing in Kavrepalanchowk district.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 848 new cases. There are 5,259 active cases at present and 526 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Many people have been suffering from dengue infection; it is suggested to visit a doctor when complications arise.
  • 21-year-old women from Bajura, who was receiving treatment for a critical heart problem, was taken back home due to financial issues. She made an appeal for financial assistance.

Related Content