Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 17, 2021)

Nepal reported 2,566 new COVID-19 cases, 35 fatalities on August 16; number of COVID-19 patients increasing in Nawalparasi; Kanchanpur bracing for a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic; 9 additional ICUs, 42 HDUs have come into operation in COVID Unified Central Hospital (Bir) as of August 15

Over 50 per cent of country’s population already exposed to SARS-CoV-2, has antibodies for the coronavirus, according to nationwide seroprevalence study

US Centers for Disease Control deems COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating mothers, gives approval for use