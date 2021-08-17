Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 17, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 2,566 new COVID-19 cases, 35 fatalities on August 16; number of COVID-19 patients increasing in Nawalparasi; Kanchanpur bracing for a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic; 9 additional ICUs, 42 HDUs have come into operation in COVID Unified Central Hospital (Bir) as of August 15
Over 50 per cent of country’s population already exposed to SARS-CoV-2, has antibodies for the coronavirus, according to nationwide seroprevalence study
US Centers for Disease Control deems COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating mothers, gives approval for use
Youth preparing to go abroad spending the night at gates of Teku Hospital to be among 200 to get vaccination card with QR code; Tokha Municipality to issue vaccination cards with QR code within 24 hours