Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 16, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

The UK Medicines Regulatory Agency has approved the therapeutic use of the updated Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 that targets both the original and omicron version of the virus.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 888 new cases. There are 5,387 active cases at present and 474 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Demand to immediately address the shortcomings of the health insurance program to make the service more reliable and reachable to the common people.
  • Dengue infection has been observed in 25 people in Lamki Chuha Municipality of Kailali throughout the month of Shrawan.

