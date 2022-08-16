Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 16, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
The UK Medicines Regulatory Agency has approved the therapeutic use of the updated Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 that targets both the original and omicron version of the virus.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 888 new cases. There are 5,387 active cases at present and 474 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Demand to immediately address the shortcomings of the health insurance program to make the service more reliable and reachable to the common people.
- Dengue infection has been observed in 25 people in Lamki Chuha Municipality of Kailali throughout the month of Shrawan.