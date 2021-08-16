Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 16, 2021)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 1,793 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths on August 15; as country sees surge in COVID-19 cases, non-COVID-19 cases also on the rise, hospitals full; Gandaki Province sees surge in COVID-19 infections at a high rate, has spread from unmanaged vaccination centers; Bajura sees increase in number of children suffering from respiratory problems and pneumonia, 2 out of 37 confirmed to be COVID-19 positive
  • Birgunj schools have reopened with fall in COVID-19 cases, grades VIII-XII holding in-person classes from August 15; visitors to Khaptad National Park has seen a rise with Doti district recording zero COVID-19 cases
  • Home Ministry has instructed Chief District Officers of all 77 districts to brace for a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic; Supreme Court has the ordered government to ensure that hospitals are ready to tackle the third wave of pandemic
  • Nepal to get 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine under COVAX cost-share option
  • Supreme Court has ordered the government to ensure the vulnerable get the jabs at home
  • Telemedicine services helping migrant workers in destination countries get needed medical help
  • COVAX has not played out the way it was supposed to — poorer countries have landed in the exact predicament it was supposed to avoid

Recurring Theme(s):

  • Decision to ban nighttime vehicular movement in Kathmandu Valley draws flak

