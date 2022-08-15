Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 15, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Government to conduct a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 targeting children (age 5 to 12) in 50 different districts from the 5th of Bhadra.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 455 new cases. There are 5,435 active cases at present and 302 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Khagraj Adhikari, a member of the house of representatives, has accused the government of trying to 'collapse' the health insurance program on Wednesday.
  • Kathmandu Metropolitan City on Saturday mobilized hundreds of security force around Bancharedanda Sanitary Landfill Site and have transported nearly 200 trucks of valley’s waste.

