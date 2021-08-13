Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 13, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 2,473 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on August 12; possibility of COVID-19 patients infecting more than one person has increased pointing at rapid spread of pandemic in coming days as Nepal’s reproduction rate of COVID-19 is at 1.15; Chitwan might face a shortage of oxygen supply if infected get admitted to hospitals at current rate; number of critical COVID-19 patients being admitted on the rise in Seti Provincial Hospital; number of patients with seasonal flu has increased in Dhading Hospital
- Over 2 million Nepalis have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19; doctors advise those fully vaccinated to strictly follow health safety protocols as even they can catch the virus; Tribhuvan University students appearing for exams start getting vaccinated; people in Province 1 care homes being given Janssen vaccine; government aims to vaccinate 200,000 persons per day, says State Health Minister Umesh Shrestha, 33 per cent of the population to be inoculated by October 17
- Hundreds of thousands of Antigen Test kits close to expiry date as government fails to realize its plan to conduct over 25,000 tests a day
- Air Arabia and a private hospital arrange Rapid Diagnostic Test for passengers flying to UAE; Nepal government has made no arrangements for the same