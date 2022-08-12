Nepal + 1 more

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 12, 2022)

Situation Report
Emerging Theme(s):

  • Government has approved the temporary posting of 628 health workers in Bagmati province to resume health services effectively and regularly.
  • Ministry of Health and Population has decided to change a post’s name from the ‘Chief Expert’ to - ‘Additional Secretary’ in the Ministry of Health.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 815 new cases. There are 5,869 active cases at present and 476 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center has increased its treatment fees by 233%, including tickets for the OPD service.
  • Dengue infection have increased in Rupandehi and Butwal; campaigns have been conducted for the control and prevention of dengue fever.
  • China has closed Rasuwagadhi-Kerung and Tatopani crossings of Nepal due to the spread of the COVID-19 in Tibet.

