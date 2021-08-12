Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 12, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal recorded 2,616 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths on August 11; surge in new infections has seen hospital beds fill up rapidly in Kathmandu; 7 out of 19 wards in Biratnagar record zero infection, but doctors caution of the continuing risk; Rolpa residents suffering from mental health problems due to fear of COVID-19; third wave will have serious effect on Banke shows projection; Health Ministry advises children below age 5 need not wear masks, those between 6-11 need to use one in case of community spread
- Healthcare officials, workers suspect vaccine mix as many elderly who had taken the Covishield jab may have taken Vero Cell as booster dose
- Government to provide COVID-19 vaccine to students sitting for Tribhuvan University exams; students padlock office of TU Dean of Institute of Science and Technology demanding alternative methods or online exams; lawmaker Gagan Thapa meets Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba over in-person exams and demands for alternative methods to address the issue
- United Arab Emirates makes negative PCR report of test done 48 hours prior to flying mandatory, plus Antigen Test to be done at the airport 4 hours before flight; many youth miss their flights as Tribhuvan International Airport does not have the facility to do the test