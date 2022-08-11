Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 11, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• The Ministry of Health and Population has changed the responsibilities of high-level officials.

• Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center, known as a treatment center for underprivileged citizens, has increased the treatment fee by 233% including the ticket and laboratory test fees.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 868 new cases. There are 8,885 active cases at present and 414 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• 68% of women in Karnali Province breastfeed their child for up to 6 months, which is higher than the national average being 62 %.

• Khagraj Adhikari, a member of the house of representatives, has accused the government of trying to 'collapse' the health insurance program.