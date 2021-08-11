Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 11, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 3,194 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on August 10; Pokhara hospitals have starting to fill up with COVID-19 patients with surge in cases; Finance Minister Janardan Sharma points out mistaking COVID-19 for common cold in initial stages of infection has cost many lives
- No vehicles will be allowed on Kathmandu Valley roads after 8:00 pm from August 12
- Nepal still trying to take stock of medical supplies and human resources to battle COVID-19 pandemic
Recurring Theme(s):
- 1,400 Traffic Police personnel deployed in Kathmandu Valley for mask up campaign; people without masks will not be allowed on Valley’s public vehicles