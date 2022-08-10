Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 10, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Dhulikhel Hospital of Kavre on Tuesday, has started telemedicine services targeting patients in remote areas of the district; 40 people have been benefited so far.
- Government to amend the Nursing Education Act, decided to change the provisions requiring a 100-bed hospital for teaching Nursing program.
- An additional allowance of 150% of the monthly salary to be provided to the specialist doctors of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Disease Center for 2 years.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 1090 new cases. There are 5,806 active cases at present and 438 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- More than 75% people dying with COVID-19 infection in Nepal were not vaccinated.
- Maiya Khola Secondary School at Taplejung will be closed for 10 days from Wednesday due to COVID-19 infection.