Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 10, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 2,609 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on August 9; COVID-19 death tally of second wave 4 times than that of first wave in Birgunj; prohibitory orders being tightened in Lumbini Province as coronavirus cases surge in last few days; COVID-19 ICU beds in Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, Gandaki’s Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital full, infected patients seeking treatment in private hospitals

  • Most children malnourished in Bajura due to acute food shortage brought on by COVID-19 pandemic Students stage protest in front of Tribhuvan University demanding online exams be conducted in place of physical exams; TU exams being conducted amongst crowd of students with almost no heed to health safety protocols; Lawmaker Gagan Thapa questions the logic behind TU holding physical exams; alliance of students’ unions demands vaccination for students

RECURRING THEME(S)

  • Nepal Police has speeded up ‘Where is your mask?’ campaign as country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases

  • Senior citizens above the age of 65 being administered second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from August 9; health experts flag the crowding at immunization centers as it would aid in spread of coronavirus

Related Content