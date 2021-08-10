Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 10, 2021)

Nepal reported 2,609 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on August 9; COVID-19 death tally of second wave 4 times than that of first wave in Birgunj; prohibitory orders being tightened in Lumbini Province as coronavirus cases surge in last few days; COVID-19 ICU beds in Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, Gandaki’s Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital full, infected patients seeking treatment in private hospitals

Most children malnourished in Bajura due to acute food shortage brought on by COVID-19 pandemic Students stage protest in front of Tribhuvan University demanding online exams be conducted in place of physical exams; TU exams being conducted amongst crowd of students with almost no heed to health safety protocols; Lawmaker Gagan Thapa questions the logic behind TU holding physical exams; alliance of students’ unions demands vaccination for students