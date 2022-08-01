Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 1, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- A government-owned pharmaceutical company in Nepal to produce the medicine used during hemodialysis from the end of this Shrawan.
- 200,000 doses of Covishield vaccine expired on Saturday with no stock left.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 620 new cases. There are 4,567 active cases at present and 297 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- 'Adeno virus' infection rate has been increasing among the children in Kathmandu.
- Dengue patients have increased in different part of the country with 11 patients in Kavre and 122 infections being diagnosed in Butwal since last one month.