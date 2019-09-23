Floods triggered by heavy rains swept away two children and properties

Bagarphant settlement in Beni was hit hardest by the Saturday night's floods.

Ghanshyam Khadka

Beni, the district headquarters of Myagdi, received heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms on Saturday night. Because of the downpour, rivers overflowed and inundated several houses in Beni. Bagarphant settlement in Beni witnessed the most damage.

“We could not go out as it was raining heavily. A neighbour called us at around midnight and told us to move out, telling us that the stream was overflowing into the settlement. We took our children and attempted to flee. The flood breached the school and reached us while we were running, and swept away my nieces—Anuska and Prabina Pariyar, aged 7 and 10 respectively,” said Ram Maya Pariyar.

The two children are still reported missing. When floodwater in the Kotkhola triggered by heavy rains entered the settlement, it washed away three houses and damaged four houses and a private school building. Thirty-one people, including 21 children, have been rendered homeless by the flood. They are taking shelter at Saraswati Basic School.

The floods also swept away a building of Buddha Academy. There were 40 people, including teachers, students and employees, in another building of the school. Security personnel of Nepal Army and Armed Police Force took the students to a safe location after the incident.

Meanwhile, the district natural disaster rescue committee provided tarpaulins, blankets and food items to the victims. It also provided Rs 12,000 to each family whose house got destroyed by the floods, and Rs 8,000 to the families who houses were partially damaged. Similarly, Beni Municipality distributed Rs 25,000 each to the flood-affected families. The local unit has also announced a relief of Rs 100,000 each to the families of the two missing children.

“Various social organisations are also helping the flood-affected families,” said Chief District Officer Gyannath Dhakal. According to him, security personnel continued their search to find the missing victims throughout Sunday but to no avail.