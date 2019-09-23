23 Sep 2019

Floods triggered by heavy rains swept away two children and properties

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original

Bagarphant settlement in Beni was hit hardest by the Saturday night's floods.

Ghanshyam Khadka

Beni, the district headquarters of Myagdi, received heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms on Saturday night. Because of the downpour, rivers overflowed and inundated several houses in Beni. Bagarphant settlement in Beni witnessed the most damage.

“We could not go out as it was raining heavily. A neighbour called us at around midnight and told us to move out, telling us that the stream was overflowing into the settlement. We took our children and attempted to flee. The flood breached the school and reached us while we were running, and swept away my nieces—Anuska and Prabina Pariyar, aged 7 and 10 respectively,” said Ram Maya Pariyar.

The two children are still reported missing. When floodwater in the Kotkhola triggered by heavy rains entered the settlement, it washed away three houses and damaged four houses and a private school building. Thirty-one people, including 21 children, have been rendered homeless by the flood. They are taking shelter at Saraswati Basic School.

The floods also swept away a building of Buddha Academy. There were 40 people, including teachers, students and employees, in another building of the school. Security personnel of Nepal Army and Armed Police Force took the students to a safe location after the incident.

Meanwhile, the district natural disaster rescue committee provided tarpaulins, blankets and food items to the victims. It also provided Rs 12,000 to each family whose house got destroyed by the floods, and Rs 8,000 to the families who houses were partially damaged. Similarly, Beni Municipality distributed Rs 25,000 each to the flood-affected families. The local unit has also announced a relief of Rs 100,000 each to the families of the two missing children.

“Various social organisations are also helping the flood-affected families,” said Chief District Officer Gyannath Dhakal. According to him, security personnel continued their search to find the missing victims throughout Sunday but to no avail.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.