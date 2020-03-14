Floods and erosions threaten settlement built for former bonded labourers in Kanchanpur

The river has already swallowed 13 houses and a school building in the settlement.

Bhawani Bhatta

A riverside settlement built for former bonded labourers (Kamaiya) in Kanchanpur district is at risk of getting swept away by floods and bank erosions.

Two decades ago, the government had built a settlement for 60 families of former bonded labourers on the bank of Sunawara River in Shuklaphanta area. In recent years, many of the inhabitants in the settlement have been forced to abandon their homes due to floods and bank erosions.

The river has already swallowed 13 houses and a school building in the settlement. The remaining houses are also not safe, locals say.

Ram Prasad Rana, a local man, said the settlement was under threat due to riverbank erosions and floods.

“More than a dozen families have already lost their homes,” Ram Prasad said.

The river has also swept away several hectares of agricultural land, robbing the livelihood of many families.

Dulle Rana, another resident of the settlement, said the embankment built along the river offers little defence during peak monsoon.

“The floodwaters from the river have already eroded two katthas (676 sq m) of land that was being earned by my family. I don’t know what devastation the upcoming rainy season is going to bring upon us,” Dulle said.

After losing their homes and farms to floods and erosions, most of the displaced families have moved to a nearby town. A few of the displaced families have been squatting in a local community forest.

“We are growing our crops on what little land that has so far been spared by the river. What we produce on this land is not enough to feed our families. Our husbands, fathers and brothers have to work as daily wage workers to support us,” said Draupadi Rana, a local woman.