Flood fury continues

Jul 4, 2018-Floods in the Mahakali river eroded part of an embankment near Odali in Bhimdutta Municipality-12, Kanchanpur, on Tuesday.

Water level in the river had increased over the past two days due to heavy rains. The structure was constructed eight years ago under the ‘People’s Embankment Programme’, an ambitious state-funded project for flood-prone areas in the plains.

“By Tuesday afternoon, the flooded river had swept away more than a half of the dyke. The embankment now faces a great risk,” said Bipak BK of Bhimdutta-12.

Local residents are worried about the prospect of the river breaching its embankment. However, authorities have ruled out immediate threat to the structure. “The eroded spur is a small one. There are other big spurs to stop the currents,” said Engineer Prachanda Dev Bista of the People’s Embankment Office in Mahendranagar.

The Indian authority has banned movement of four-wheelers across the Banbasa bridge over the swollen Mahakali. As a result, bus service from Mahendranagar to New Delhi has been disrupted since Monday.

While floods started receding from Tuesday, traffic along the bridge is yet to resume. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Bahadur Shahi, water flow was recorded at 125,000 cusec on Tuesday afternoon, down from 145,000 cusec in the morning.

Displaced return

DHANGADHI: Flood displaced people have started returning home as floodwaters receded in various places of Kailali district on Tuesday. Hundreds of people were displaced as the Kandra river flooded settlements at wards 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of Bhajani Municipality on Monday. With their houses waterlogged, locals stayed on Postal Highway and at public buildings in safe locations. Police Inspector Rajendra Chand said 22 families of Bhajani-5 are still displaced.

Landslide strikes Karnali Highway

KALIKOT: A massive landslide occurred at Kalikot’s Gaganekhola in Kalika Rural Municipality-1 along the Surkhet-Jumla road. Vehicular movement has been obstructed for the last three days, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Efforts of the Division Road Office to clear the debris have been hampered by fresh landslides.

Susta locals cut Gandak dam

NAWALPARASI (WEST): People of Gudariya in Susta Rural Municipality-2, Nawalparasi, cut a part of the Gandak dam to drain floodwaters that inundated the settlement. Chief District Officer Devendra Lamichhane said they had informed the locals about the risks of breaking the dam in their bid to resolve the issue. Locals broke the dam last year as well to provide floodwaters an outlet. Gandak Canal is a joint irrigation and power project between Nepal and India.