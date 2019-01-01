First Advance Estimate of 2018 Paddy Production in Nepal using the CCAFS Regional Agricultural Forecasting Toolbox (CRAFT)

The first advance estimate of 2018 paddy production was obtained on 19th November, 2018 using CRAFT, the CCAFS Regional Agricultural Forecasting Toolbox (see Methods on page 2). According to CRAFT, the total paddy production in 2018 is forecasted to be 5,482,634.12 MT, a 6.42 percent increase compared to the production level of 5,151,925 MT in 2017. The expected yield of paddy in the country is expected to be 3.8 MT per hectare. Furthermore, the forecasted figure is a 11.81 percent increase compared to the average production level of the last five years. The forecast was made based on the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD)’s records of paddy planted area received on 15th November 2018 (1,446,986 hectares) and is based on a prediction uncertainty of ±7.5 percent. See Figure 1 for MoALD’s data on paddy planted area (2013-2018) and paddy production (2013-2017) and the CRAFT paddy production forecast for 2018.

The increase in paddy production this season is mainly attributed to timely and adequate monsoon rainfall as well as its even distribution during the growing season. The Government of Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) reported that the onset of monsoon in Nepal was on June 8, which was very good, thereby aiding the production. The DHM’s records also show that the rainfall before the monsoon onset this year was good with above normal rainfall in April and May providing adequate soil moisture for rice growth. The rainfall was slightly below average in June and July as compared to the 30 years’ average value but was compensated for by higher than normal rainfall in August, providing a good top-dressing which is crucial for good production. Further, no significant crop losses or floods were reported, thereby helping high production. Please refer to Figure 2 for province wise forecast of paddy and its comparison to last year’s productions.

According to the analysis of data provided by Meteorological Forecast Division (MFD) of DHM’s real time airport stations, rainfall in 2018 has been higher than 2017 in the central parts of the country (Gandaki and Province 5). In spite of this, Gandaki is estimated to have a slump in production due to appreciable decline in paddy planted areas as compared to past normal value. Similarly, in the Eastern and Western parts of the country, rainfall has been below last year’s records, but the Eastern parts of the country received better rainfall during the growing season, which should contribute to better production in the region. The irrigation scheduling and pesticide management have been reported to be mostly good in the Eastern and Central provinces while they have been reported to be satisfactory in the Western parts of the country.

This is the final estimate for the season.