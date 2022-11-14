Findings from Kapilvastu and Rupandehi Districts, Nepal, 2019–2022

Background

Girl child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) persists in South Asia, with long-term effects on health and well-being.

CARE’s Tipping

Point Initiative (TPI) was designed to address the underlying causes of CEFM by challenging repressive gender norms and inequalities.

The TPI engages different participant groups on programmatic topics and supports community dialogue to build girls’ agency, shift inequitable power relations, and change community norms sustaining CEFM.

The CARE Tipping Point Approach

The Tipping Point Program facilitates shifts in inequitable gender and social norms, enabling adolescent girls to build and practice skills, enhance supportive relationships around them, and challenge the underlying causes of CEFM in their communities. Core participant groups—adolescent girls, adolescent boys, parents—are engaged in dialogues around four programmatic pillars: increasing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) knowledge and access, facilitating social norms change, supporting girl-led movement building, and expanding access to alternatives to marriage. Additionally, Tipping Point supports the creation of public spaces for all community members to engage in dialogue.

Methods

The Nepal TPI impact evaluation had an integrated, mixedmethods design. The quantitative evaluation was a clusterrandomized controlled trial with three study arms: Control; Tipping Point Program (TPP); and the Tipping Point Plus Program (TPP+) with emphasized social norms change. Fifty-four clusters of about 200 households were selected from two districts (27:27) with probability proportional to size and randomized evenly across study arms. Eligible study participants were unmarried girls and boys 12–16 years (1,140:1,156) and women and men 25 years or older (270:270). Baseline participation was eligible 1,140 girls, 1,156 boys, 270 women, and 270 men. Retention at followup, with targeted phone tracing, was high: 1,124 girls (99%), 1,143 boys (99%), 265 women (98%), and 266 men (99%).