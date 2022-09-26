Final Evaluation of Adapting to Climate Induced Threats to Food Production and Food Security in the Karnali Region of Nepal from 2018 to 2022

Background

1.1. INTRODUCTION

This ToR sets out guidelines and expectations for the final evaluation of the project “Adapting to ClimateInduced Threats to Food Production and Food Security in the Karnali region of Nepal“. The operational evaluation will be commissioned by WFP Nepal through an independent evaluation team and will cover the project implementation period from October 2018 to October 2022.

The Government of Nepal (GoN) has received grant from Adaptation Fund (AF) to execute the project. The project is being implemented jointly by WFP as Multilateral Implementing Entity and the Government of Nepal (GoN)- Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE). The project implementation aligns with Nepal’s Climate Change Policy and National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA).

The total project budget is USD 10,277,160 (over 4 years) which includes USD 9,527,160 from the Adaptation Fund and WFP’s contribution of USD 750,000.

The project implementation arrangement is aligned with federal governance structure and has been adhered to the new institutional setup of the local governments. The project activities are prioritized and reflected in the annual work-plan following the agreed planning process at the national and sub-national levels. The National Project Steering Committee (NPSC) chaired by Secretary of MoFE provides overall strategic policy guidance, and coordination to the project. The Project Support Unit (PSU) established within the MoFE headed by Joint-Secretary/ Chief of Climate Change Management Division of MoFE and supported by a Programme Manager (Under-Secretary) facilitates and coordinates the implementation of project activities to achieve the results as specified in the project document. For provincial level coordination for project-related activities, as required, Provincial Project Coordination Unit led by Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment is established. Similarly, at the Rural Municipality level, the Local Project Coordination Unit led by Chief Administrative Officer of Municipality coordinates the project activities, provides overall guidance for project planning and implementation and ensure multi-stakeholder engagement and coordination. WFP manages the overall project implementation, monitoring/evaluation, quality assurance and oversight through its various implementation mechanisms, employing implementing partners (NGOs, private sector organizations) and government agencies. WFP has its Country Office in Kathmandu, Sub-Office in Surkhet for Karnali province and WFP Field Coordinators in all project districts.