Final Advance Estimate of 2019 Paddy Production in Nepal using the CCAFS Regional Agricultural Forecasting Toolbox (CRAFT)
10 September 2019 (Revised on 26th December 2019)
The total paddy production of Nepal in 2019 is forecasted to be 5,431,549 MT, representing a 1.7 percent decrease compared to 2018 (5.6 million MT). The total area of paddy planted decreased slightly compared to the last year: it was estimated to be 1,480,288 hectares, against 1,491,744 hectares for 2018. However, the forecasted land productivity is estimated to be 3.67 MT per hectare. Yield estimates have a prediction uncertainty of ±7.5 percent.