03 Jan 2020

Final Advance Estimate of 2019 Paddy Production in Nepal using the CCAFS Regional Agricultural Forecasting Toolbox (CRAFT)

Report
from Government of Nepal, World Food Programme, CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (738.6 KB)

10 September 2019 (Revised on 26th December 2019)

The total paddy production of Nepal in 2019 is forecasted to be 5,431,549 MT, representing a 1.7 percent decrease compared to 2018 (5.6 million MT). The total area of paddy planted decreased slightly compared to the last year: it was estimated to be 1,480,288 hectares, against 1,491,744 hectares for 2018. However, the forecasted land productivity is estimated to be 3.67 MT per hectare. Yield estimates have a prediction uncertainty of ±7.5 percent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.