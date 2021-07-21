Factors that Trigger Girls’ Absenteeism in School: An Analysis from Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Study in Nepal

Menstrual taboos are common in many low and middle-income countries (LMICs) including Nepal (University of Bath, Centre for Development Studies, 2019). Further, menstrual health and hygiene for girls is a neglected area in countries like Nepal. It was estimated that about 15 to 22 percent of girls missed school (S. B. Dhakal, 2018) due to menstruation, which directly affects their educational status. According to the World Bank, the adult literacy rate of females (15-24 years) stands at 82.7 as compared to 92.8 of males (The World Bank, 2019). The studies carried out by WaterAid in four districts (WaterAid, March 2019) and Deepmala Rana Bhaatt in Kalikot district (Deepmala Bhatta, 2019) of Nepal were mostly descriptive in nature and were limited to a small sample with limited geographical coverage. These studies mostly focus on the prevalence of adolescent girls who miss school during menstrual period but lack the analysis that explore the factors associated with girls’ absenteeism in school during menstrual period using advance statistical analysis. Hence, this further analysis highlights the factors associated with girls’ absenteeism in school during menstrual period.