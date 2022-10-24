Evaluating System-level change and impact: Findings from the evaluation of the SAMARTHYA project in Nepal

Key takeaways

• The project strengthened the technical and operational functions of two large social movements in Nepal, increasing their legitimacy and enabling them to secure land certificates for the first time

• Project advocacy led to the adoption of Local Government Agricultural and Land Act to strengthen a focus on service provision, subsidies, registration and finance for landless and small-scale farmers

• Women increased their participation, leadership, and economic empowerment in communities

• Agricultural services were strengthened and made available to the target group for the first time

• The project had significant success scaling-up climate resilient models with government and locally

• The project greatly improved the lives of the farmers and communities in which it worked