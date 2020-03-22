Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (11th Epidemiological Week) - 22 March 2020

Highlights

So far only one case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Nepal. The case has already recovered. No new case has been reported thereafter.

Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI): 345 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Morang (30 cases), Lalitpur (25 cases), Rupandehi (23 cases) and Jhapa (21 cases).

Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE): 354 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Kathmandu (30 cases), Dolakha (28 cases), and Lalitpur (21 cases).

Kala-azar: Seven cases of kala-azar are reported this week. The cases are from Makwanpur (2 cases), Palpa (2 cases) and One each from Kavre, Pyuthan and Surkhet.

Scrub typhus: 11 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week from Kathmandu (2 cases), one each from Sunsari,

Bara, Makwanpur, Syangja, Gulmi, Baitadi, Doti, Kailali, and Kanchanpur.