Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (5th Epidemiological Week) - 9 February 2020

Highlights

One case of Novel Corona Virus (nCoV) has been confirmed in Nepal. The case traveled to Nepal from Wuhan, China. Currently, the case is on good health and is under surveillance. The health desk at Tribhuvan International Airport and other Point of Entries (PoE) has been strengthened with health workers and logistics.

SARI: 200 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Kathmandu (17 cases), Rupandehi (17cases), Jhapa (16 cases) and Morang (16 cases).

AGE: 254 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Dolakha (32 cases), Kathmandu (18 cases), and Bhaktapur (18 cases).