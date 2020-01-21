Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (2nd Epidemiological Week) - 19 January 2020
Highlights
Malaria: One case of malaria is reported this week from Kanchanpur.
SARI: 187 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Morang (14 cases), Kanchapur (11 cases), Kathmandu (9 cases), and Bardiya (9 cases).
AGE: 199 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Dolakha (22 cases), Kathmandu (22 cases), Morang (11 cases), and Bhaktapur (11 cases).